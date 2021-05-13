Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,395 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $3,697,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

