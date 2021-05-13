Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 3,487 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 97.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

