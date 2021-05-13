Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 846 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

FCTR opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.