Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

