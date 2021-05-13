Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.79 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

