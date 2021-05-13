Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,884 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

CARR stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

