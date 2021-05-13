Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 6,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.