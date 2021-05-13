Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

CENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

