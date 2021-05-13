Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNTY. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,306. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $396.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

