Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CERV opened at C$17.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.35. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$17.90. The company has a market cap of C$265.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

