CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.66. 251,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,957. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$71,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,158,395 shares in the company, valued at C$3,712,439.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

