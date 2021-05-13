CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.
Shares of CEU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.66. 251,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,957. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$71,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,158,395 shares in the company, valued at C$3,712,439.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
