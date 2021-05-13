CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

CF Industries stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

