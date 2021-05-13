Chain Guardians (CGG) Achieves Market Cap of $22.71 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.01121215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00115516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.28 or 0.10250584 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,125,716 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.