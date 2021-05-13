Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $770.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $770.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $709.29.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $681.98 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $704.09. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

