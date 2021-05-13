Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,133 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

