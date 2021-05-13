Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,611 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $161.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.41.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

