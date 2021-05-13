Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $53.93 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

