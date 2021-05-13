Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,126 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

ALSN stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

