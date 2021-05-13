Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

