Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,165 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

PNFP stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

