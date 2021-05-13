Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $188.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $194.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.32.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

