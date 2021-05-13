Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,705 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PNM Resources by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PNM stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.