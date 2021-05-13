Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Announces Earnings Results

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CHEK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $60.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEK. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.