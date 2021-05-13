Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

CQP opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after purchasing an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after buying an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

