Chesapeake Energy Co. Announces Not Available Dividend of $1.38 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.375 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

CHK opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

