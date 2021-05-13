Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

