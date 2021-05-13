Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $576,140.54 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $576,140.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,275.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $704,840.40.

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29.

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $118.95. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

