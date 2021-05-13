CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.48.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL opened at C$17.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.13. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$10.71 and a 1-year high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.