Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.13.

NYSE:CI opened at $258.72 on Monday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day moving average of $221.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

