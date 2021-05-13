Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $320.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price upped by Truist from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $258.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.48. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cigna by 13.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $893,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 70.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

