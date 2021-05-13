CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. CIRCOR International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.350 EPS.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 156,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,167. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $724.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

In related news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

