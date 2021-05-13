CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Up 6% After Earnings Beat

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93. 3,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $724.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

