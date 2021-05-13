Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of CRUS opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $7,017,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 487.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

