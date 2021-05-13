Citigroup Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $70.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of LB opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of L Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

