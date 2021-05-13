Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $39.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,115. Coupang has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

