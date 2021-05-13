Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.87.

ETSY opened at $159.34 on Monday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.82.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

