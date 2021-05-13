Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,325

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price (up from GBX 4,000 ($52.26)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,387.81 ($44.26).

LON DGE traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,278 ($42.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,047. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45). The company has a market cap of £76.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,977.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders bought 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

