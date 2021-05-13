Clare Stack Richer Acquires 1,563 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $24,851.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,087 shares in the company, valued at $144,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

BCSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,839 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 143.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.