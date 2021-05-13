Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

