Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

