Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,114,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,270 shares of company stock worth $5,742,254. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

