Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its target price lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.16% from the stock’s current price.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.