CM Life Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMLF)

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,481 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 912% compared to the average volume of 344 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

NASDAQ:CMLF opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. CM Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

