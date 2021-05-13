CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock opened at $144.36 on Thursday. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.53.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.