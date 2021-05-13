Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.37 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $18.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.26. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

