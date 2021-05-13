Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,000 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

Shares of CCH traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,507 ($32.75). 135,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,438.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,298.66. The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, with a total value of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 963 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,270 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

