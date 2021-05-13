Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) COO Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) COO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 1,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $181.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $19.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
