Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) COO Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) COO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 1,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $181.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.