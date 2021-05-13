Cohen Lawrence B Sells 133 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

