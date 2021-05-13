Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cohen & Steers to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

CNS opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

