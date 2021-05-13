Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

COHR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.22. 7,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.22 and its 200-day moving average is $198.59. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99.

COHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

